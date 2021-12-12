President commissions $1.2B water treatment plant in Berbice

The $1.2B water treatment plant in Berbice

…project started in 2014, left languishing under APNU/AFC

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday said he was disappointed that the water treatment plant at Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was only now being commissioned although it was started since 2014.

“I was shocked, because I thought this facility was completed a long time ago and the benefit of this facility the people would have been receiving,” the President said in his opening remarks at a simple ceremo ny to commission the water treatment plant.

It was in early 2014, while he was Housing and Water Minister under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, Ali initiated the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant after residents of the community and its environs had been complaining of the poor quality of water being received which they said they could not use to bathe, cook, or wash.

In October of that year, Ali was part of a signing party for an International Development Bank (IDB) loan for the new plant which included the pipeline network and water meters.

Seven years later, now that the plant has been commissioned, it will service the entire East Canje, except for Gangaram, and the entire East Coast of Berbice.

(L-R) Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues; President Dr Irfaan Ali; Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal and GWI Chief Executive Officer Shaik Baksh and others at Saturday’s commissioning

Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh, who served as Water Minister from 1989 to 2006, explained that residents of Gangaram refused to be connected to the new water network, opting out because currently they are receiving water from the Gangaram Well. There is no charge for water from that well.

Improvement needed at GWIHe explained that the project entailed the installation of 91 kilometres of pipelines, and the new system has seen 121 pit latrines being changed to the septic tank system.

With the new treatment plant, residents can now use water from the tap for drinking purposes, Baksh said. In fact, President Ali was sipping on the water produced by the new plant as he delivered his address.

In addition to the improved quality, the pressure of water has improved from five feet to 15 and 20 feet.

“In some cases, it is reaching 30 feet,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, according to President Ali, GWI had not lived up to the expected standards, noting that it was under very difficult circumstances that then Minister Baksh inherited the water sector.

“When he started as Minister, it was a nightmare. In every single community, there was a conflict; lack of resources, lack of technical capability, non-profitability – the company was under financial stress, it was hard work. Very difficult work and I want to thank them for their hard work,” the Head of State said.

The President noted that GWI was at a point that would have allowed a rapid take-off.

A section of the interior of the plant

“So, listening to the type of regression that took place from up-to-date audits to a situation where a company’s audits are not done for years, operational costs went through the roof are things that we must not take for granted. I am happy to hear that recognising challenges that face the company a year ago, that there is a clear direction that company is having,” the Head of State said.

“I would be very frank with you. I was disappointed in their approach, because during that five years, I continue to keep in contact with all the persons – because, in my head, in our agenda, the development of Guyana is paramount to anything else… We left a comprehensive plan for the development of GWI. We had a comprehensive strategic plan on every aspect of the operations and managing the operations, we left a comprehensive plan for housing. I want to make it clear that certain service deliveries cannot be politically manipulated…,” President Ali continued.

GWI, President Ali added, had moved from having 11,000 leaks in the entire network to just 140, but when the Housing and Water Ministry was resuscitated, there were 11,000 leaks in the system.

Looking forward, President Ali said new strategies have to be adopted. These include transparency and accountability.

“And I am not speaking of transparency and accountability only from an auditing perspective or from a financial perspective. Our transparent way in which we deal with the communities, how accountable we are to our consumers. We were consolidating assets at one point to reduce operational costs,” he explained.

GWI, he said, must first improve its profitability and not to the level of recording massive profits, but rather just above survival mode.

The head of State noted that Government had a duty to, and would continue to, provide capital investments in the water sector.

“Whilst we’re putting in this investment, the company has to put the right management structure, the right policies and programmes in place. They don’t want to cut off your water. It is more expensive for the company to come and cut off your water and reconnect it than for you to pay your bill. It is an expense the company rather not have, because even that aspect is subsidised. So, to a large extent if you have to pay the true costs they take the company to disconnect and reconnect, it would be much more. We have a responsibility to ensure that we pay for the service we get and we have to reduce the operational costs for the company,” Dr Ali said.

Meanwhile, the President pointed out that consultations were soon to be held on the location of a new water treatment plant to be constructed in the Fyrish area.

He pointed out that next year Government will be making large investments in the local water sector while over the next four years US$118 million would be spent to improve the quality and delivery of water. As it relates to hinterland and ravine development, President Ali said $4 billion would be spent in the medium term. Housing and Water Ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues were also present at the commissioning on Saturday.