President announces improved internet connectivity, low data costs for North Pakaraimas

President Dr Irfaan Ali today told residents in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) that his government is working towards improved connectivity and low data costs for the district as a means of improved telecommunication services.

“We know also for young people, connectivity and access to the internet is important. That’s why, over the next three months, we’ll be working in all the villages in Region Eight so we can bring better internet facilities for you, so that we can reduce the cost of data and we can give you access to facilities [for your development]. These are the things that are critical [to us as a government],” President Ali said during an address to the Annual North Pakaraimas August Games.

The North Pakaraimas August Games are currently underway in Kamana Village and President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond.

The government is aggressively pursuing the completion of internet connectivity in 203 hinterland and riverine communities, thereby bridging the digital divide between the hinterland and the coast. The initiative is being carried out through the Office of the Prime Minister.

In collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, the ministry has been training managers of the information and communication technology (ICT) hubs over the last 18 months. The training will equip them with the relevant skills and knowledge to effectively manage the ICT hubs.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, disclosed that high-speed internet would soon be rolled out in the villages across Region Seven.

A total of 138 ICT hubs have already been constructed in many hinterland and riverine communities, and the government plans to build 200 hubs by the end of 2024.

President Ali also told the North Pakaraima Villages that the government will continue investing in the development of Indigenous Peoples as a means of improving their lives. He noted that since the PPP/C regained the seat of government, they have been channeling funds into improving hinterland infrastructure.

“We will continue to invest [in your development] so that more of you could become doctors, medics, health professionals, teachers, sports administrators, whatever you want to be. We want to invest in you and ensure you be that person.

“…we have Amerindian brothers and sisters in unprecedented numbers for becoming Doctors, Nurses, Army Officers, Police Officers, Fire Officers, Prison Officers and why? Because under the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic government, we are now giving you the opportunity. We are investing in you. We are making these opportunities available to you, and we will continue to expand all of government programmes to ensure that you are given a fair shot and you are part of the development happening in this country,” the President declared.