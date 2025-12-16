Local News
President Ali to unveil 5-year economic & social plan tomorrow
16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
President Dr Irfaan Ali will be delivering a ‘presidential address’ tomorrow where he will unveil his government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation for the next five years.
The address is expected to provide a glimpse of what citizens can expect from Budget 2026, which will be presented in January 2026 by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh.
