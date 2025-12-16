Nearly 50% crime reduction recorded in Regional Police Division 5 Jagdeo hints at further increase in NDCs subventions next year Man dies in Corentyne accident Audit flags illegally obtained drivers licences; offenders to be named, charged &amp; licences suspended – Pres. Ali 3MWp solar farm commissioned at Prospect Reg 6 PWDs to get one-off grant of $50,000 before year-end - Pres. Ali
Local News

President Ali to unveil 5-year economic & social plan tomorrow

16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali will be delivering a ‘presidential address’ tomorrow where he will unveil his government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation for the next five years.

The address is expected to provide a glimpse of what citizens can expect from Budget 2026, which will be presented in January 2026 by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh.

