President Ali to address Parliament on cost of living

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali will be addressing the National Assembly next month where he is expected to outline measures to address rising cost of living in Guyana.

This is according to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I know we have a ton of ideas and the President will speak at the opening of the Parliament,” he said. The National Assembly is currently in recess which runs from August 10 to October 10.

Jagdeo was at the time questioned about the $7 Billion budgeted to implement measures to cushion the impacts of cost of living this year.

“As far as I know…the money is still in the budget not being utilised as yet for specific interventions on cost of living,” he disclosed.

In addition to increases in subsidies and measures to boost agriculture production, improve education and healthcare, the Government in the 2024 National Budget allocated the $7 billion to address price increases for basic commodities.

In 2023 and 2022, the government acknowledged that many people are affected by a rising cost of living and as such, $5 billion was set aside each year for additional measures to help alleviate the burdens.