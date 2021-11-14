President Ali pays homage to veterans on Remembrance Day

President Dr Irfaan Ali paying homage to veterans who died in during the World Wars (OP Photo)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, this morning attended the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the War Memorial Cenotaph Monument in Georgetown.

President Ali said that the Sunday of Remembrance, which is commemorated annually, is to pay homage to all the men and women who lost their lives in the two world wars.

This morning’s Remembrance Ceremony (OP Photo)

“We are forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom.”

He noted that the day is also to recall, with gratitude, those who have made personal sacrifices in their struggle for human dignity, social justice and freedom from all oppression through the years.

The President added that their examples should strengthen our resolve to maintain efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all people.

“On this solemn occasion we, the citizens of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, rededicate ourselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew our commitment to the development and well-being of our beloved country.”

Prime Minister Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips laying a wreath (OP Photo)GDF’s Chief of Staff, Brig. Godfrey Bess (OP Photo)

The Head of State was joined by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips; several other Ministers of Government; Members of Guyana’s Veterans Legion; members of the Diplomatic Corps and senior officials from the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force.

The Remembrance Day ceremony is held each year to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers from the two World Wars (1914-1918 and 1939-1945).

There are currently nine surviving veterans from World War II.

Following this morning’s wreath-laying ceremony, President Ali hosted the diplomats for breakfast at Banks DIH’s Creme Select Ice Cream Lounge on Main Street, Georgetown.