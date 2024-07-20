President Ali lauds “remarkable” defence partnership between Guyana, UK

President Dr Irfaan Ali and British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller

The defence and security partnership between Guyana and the United Kingdom has reached unprecedented levels, with President Dr Irfaan Ali describing the relationship as “remarkable”.

He made the comment on Thursday evening during a reception hosted by the British High Commission in Georgetown to celebrate the birth anniversary of King Charles III.

“I want to highlight the growing strength of our relationship at the security and defence level. Never in the history of our relationship would we have had the type of military, security, defence exchanges, training, coordination, collaboration that we have today and that is remarkable,” President Ali expressed.

While noting that this partnership between the two countries reflects a shared commitment to fostering peace and stability in the hemisphere, the Guyanese leader lauded the British government for its unwavering support in the border controversy with Venezuela.

“I express our nation’s appreciation for the support of the United Kingdom as rendered for the protection of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. The United Kingdom has always been prompt in expressing such support,” the Guyanese president said.

This support was also referenced by British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller as she reminded of the prompt visit to Guyana by the United Kingdom’s Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories David Rutley in December 2023, shortly after Venezuela’s controversial referendum on the Essequibo region.

During that visit, the British minister had met with President Ali to reinforce the UK’s steadfast support and solidarity with Guyana.

Rutley, while in Guyana, expressed the UK’s unequivocal backing for Guyana against Venezuela’s territorial claims. Further, he expressed that the border between the two countries had been settled over 120 years ago and that sovereign borders must be respected.

“I am in Guyana, a fellow Commonwealth member, to offer the UK’s unequivocal backing to our Guyanese friends. The border issue has been settled for over 120 years. Sovereign borders must be respected wherever they are in the world,” Rutley had said.

The Under Secretary also expressed that the UK would continue its collaboration with regional partners and international bodies, to help protect Guyana’s territorial integrity.

This unwavering support was further demonstrated when the UK deployed the HMS Trent, an offshore patrol vessel, to Guyana later that month. The purpose was to carry out routine defence cooperation and exercises with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Coast Guard.

Since then, Ambassador Miller noted that the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom is “actively involved” in reviewing the capabilities of the GDF.

“We will be doing some training alongside engagement with the Department of Business and Trade and UK businesses to enhance Guyana’s security and defence,” the diplomat stated.

Earlier in the year, Guyana hosted the United Kingdom and Caribbean Heads of Defence Conference, a two-day event which saw top security personnel from the region and UK recommitting to continued collaboration and the maintenance of peace in the hemisphere.