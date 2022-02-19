President Ali hosts working lunch with Arab Foreign Minister, delegation

President Dr Irfaan Ali and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir

President Dr Irfaan Ali, today, hosted a working lunch for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers, Adel Ahmed al-Jubeir at State House. The visiting Minister led a delegation which included Counsellor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norah Mohammed Al Bassam; First Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdullah Al Muaiqil; Secondary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naif Abdulaziz Alnuwaiser and three others. The working lunch hosted at State House

President Ali was accompanied by Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips; Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd.

Upon their arrival around noon, the Arab delegation was welcomed by Minister Todd and other officials at the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry.

Foreign Minister Hugh Todd welcoming his Saudi Arabian counterpart

Over the last eighteen months, Guyana and Saudi Arabia have intensified their

collaboration and continue to enjoy cordial and mutually beneficial relations.

The visit of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, therefore, serves as an impetus for the further enhancement of relations between the two countries.

President Dr Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips with the Arab Foreign Minister at State House

Guyana established formal diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on

February 22, 2012.