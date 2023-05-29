President Ali departs for Brazil

President Dr. Irfaan Ali departed for Brasilia, Brazil earlier today to participate in the Meeting of the Presidents of South American Countries on Tuesday. During the visit, President Ali is also expected to meet with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Head of State is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd.

One of the main discussions with his Brazilian Counterpart is the Linden-to-Lethem Road which is an important link between infrastructure and tourism.

The Guyanese President also made reference to a number of projects currently underway throughout the country, including the mostly United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF)-funded Linden-to-Mabura Hill phase of the road.

“On the infrastructure side, we have aviation, we have river transport, and we have the road network. We have taken a very deliberate approach to this, that is why we’re building out the infrastructure of the country in such a rapid way,” President Ali had said last week.

When it comes to the Linden-Lethem Road, President Ali assured that he would soon be meeting with his Brazilian counterpart to have further discussions on this transformational project that would provide a crucial road link between Guyana and Brazil.