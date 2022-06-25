President Ali congratulates new Grenada PM

Incoming Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of Grenada, 44-year-old Dickon Mitchell.

In a brief statement on his Facebook page, President Ali commented “On behalf of the Government and People of Guyana, I extend congratulations to Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell on his electoral victory.”

“I look forward to working with you and your government, as we advance our agenda to build a united and strong Caribbean Community.”

Grenada held its General Elections on Thursday, June 23 and according to Preliminary results, the Island State’s main Opposition party – National Democratic Congress – has obtained the majority of 52% votes.

Incoming Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, an attorney and former teacher who only took over leadership of the NDC party last October, won nine of the 15 constituencies in the nation.

He will be replacing outgoing Prime Minister, 75-year-old Keith Mitchell.