President Ali calls for end to sowing of seeds of division

President Dr Irfaan Ali

With the aim of seeing Guyana as a major player on both the world and regional stages, President Dr Irfaan Ali in his 52nd Republic Day message said that the country is well on its way to achieving its development targets.

Republic Day celebrations have been toned down again this year and the customary crowd turned out to see the flag-raising at Public Buildings was not evident owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in a Republic Day message aimed at rallying the country, President Ali urged citizens to take heart and reject the seeds of division, even as the country looks to take flight.

“The naysayers will find fault in everything we do. With a positive mindset, however, we will work to strengthen every decision and policy, to deliver the best possible outcome for all,” he said.

“Attitudes set in misrepresentation, political mischief and destruction will not take us forward. The rapid advancement of Guyana requires us to change the way we think, act and behave.”

President Ali quoted a number of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government’s targets, such as cutting electricity costs by 50 per cent, 50,000 new house lots and jobs and $40,000 old age pension, among others. According to President Ali, they are well on their way to achieving their development targets.

“These are all achievable targets. And we’re well on track to achieving these. For these targets to be realised, we must invest in the social and economic transformation of our country. These investments include energy sustainability, through the gas-to-energy and hydropower projects.”

“New shore-based facilities. New Demerara Harbour Bridge. Major new highways. New farm to market access roads. Support to the Private Sector, in hotels and other Private Sector investment… the targets we set ourselves must position Guyana into a strong global and regional player,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, Republic greetings were also forthcoming from United States (US) President Joe Biden and Indian President Ramnath Kovind.

In his Republic Day message, President Biden congratulated Guyana on reaching 52 years as a Republic State. He also reiterated his country’s commitment to continue its bilateral partnership with Guyana.

“The United States remains a committed partner in working together with Guyana to reinforce democratic values, promote inclusive economic growth, strengthen regional security, and successfully meet challenges posed by the climate crisis,” he said.

“We look forward to building upon our shared values to collectively address global challenges and achieve a prosperous future for all. Best wishes to the people of Guyana as you commemorate Mashramani,” President Biden also said.

Indian President Kovind also assured the Government of India’s continued support. According to him, he expects the bonds of friendship binding the two countries to only strengthen with time.

“India values the long-standing cordial and warm ties between our two countries, characterised by convergence of views and cooperation in international forums including Caricom.”

“In recent years, there has been a deepening of our ties, with bilateral trade and investments and witnessing rapid growth. I am confident that our bonds of friendship and cooperation will continue to expand and strengthen in the years ahead,” he also said.