President Ali calls for change in mindsets to build competitive advantage in local workforce

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has underlined the importance of a change in mindsets, as part of a collective effort to build the competitive advantage in the local workforce as the country continues on its transformational path.

He made the call during the opening ceremony of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) 22nd Delegates’ Congress, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal on Wednesday.

“It requires hard work. It requires changing mindsets. It requires building our competitive ability. It requires building the capacity and capability of our workforce. It requires the diversification of skills within the workforce. It requires the coming-together of our people under the umbrella of a common vision that will drive and uplift this country,” Dr. Ali expressed.

The president outlined the government’s plans to position the country as a leader in climate, energy and food security, goals that it has been actively pursuing since entering office in August 2020.

“All of us have to take this responsibility of building this country seriously. This is the reality… This is the real world, the real environment. And that is why these congresses are important. It is to examine the reality of what we are facing,” he emphasised.

The head of state added, “We are not fair-weather friends. We are friends in the good times and the bad times. We are your brothers and comrades, workers,” he said.

Fourteen men and women including GAWU President, Seepaul Narine, were also awarded for their contributions to the union.

Late president of GAWU, Komal Chand, and the late Ashton Chase were also awarded posthumously.

Over the next two days, the GAWU will engage in discussions to determine avenues for improving the functions of the union.