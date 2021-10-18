President Ali arrives in Dubai for Expo2020

President Dr Irfaan Ali in Dubai

President Dr Irfaan Ali has arrived in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai 2020 Expo.

Shortly after arriving, the President met representatives of the Ministries of Presidential Affairs and Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The Guyanese Head of State is expected to deliver an address to the Guyana National Day which will be held at the Guyana Pavilion tomorrow. He will also participate in a number of other engagements during the visit.

President Ali is accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali’ Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibilities for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh’ Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Culture Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr and other officials.

Guyana has fielded a delegation to the expo, which commenced on the first of October this year, and will conclude in March 2022.

The World Expo was originally scheduled to be held from October 2020 to April 2021 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expo was rescheduled set for October 1, 2021, to March 13, 2022.

Dubbed the “world’s greatest show of human brilliance and achievement,” the 173-day expo is expected to attract participants from over 200 countries and companies and more than 25 million visitors.

Like all other participating countries, Guyana is managing a pavilion and highlight its culture during a planned national day. It is the first time at a World Expo that Guyana is managing a standalone pavilion.

Guyana’s participation was aided by a US$1.5 million contribution by the Government of Dubai, which covers the cost of the pavilion, outfitting, airfare, and accommodation.

Guyana is using the opportunity to market its tourism product and investment opportunities.