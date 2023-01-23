Pres. Ali’s Men on Mission builds new home for Berbice family

Members of the family and stakeholders

A family of eight of Little Africa, Corentyne, will soon be enjoying the comfort of a brand new and furnished home as part of President Irfaan Ali’s “Men on Mission” Initiative.

The effort, which is being led by the Police and backed by stakeholders in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), has so far seen the ‘shack’ in which the family once lived being demolished, and an elevated one-storey, two-bedroom house is currently being constructed.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram on Sunday visited the area to inspect ongoing works during which he met Commander of the region, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and his team along with the Contractor, KP Jagdeo and Engineer Chandradeo Ghansham.

He was thoroughly briefed on the initiative and its expected time of completionAlso present were Regional Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain and cricketer Devindra Bishoo along with other stakeholders in the region who have thrown their support behind the initiative.

The two-bedroom home features a dining/living area, inside bath and toilet and will be furnished with all necessary amenities for the family of eight.