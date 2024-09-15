Pres Ali vows to continue working on Sir Shridath Ramphal’s desire for national unity at state funeral in Georgetownal honoured at state funeral

President Dr Irfaan Ali paying respect to Sir Shridath Ramphal at his final resting place at the Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown

By Jarryl Bryan

The state funeral for Sir Shridath ‘Sonny’ Ramphal, esteemed elder statesman and son of the soil, was held at the Promenade Gardens on Saturday. Attended by regional leaders and members of civil society, and highlighted by a feature address from President Dr Irfaan Ali, the ceremony honoured Ramphal’s numerous contributions to Guyana, and his enduring commitment to national unity.

Among the illustrious personages at the funeral were Caribbean Community (Caricom) Chairman, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell; St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett, and members of the Guyana cabinet.

Regional leaders at the National Funeral of Honour for the late Sir Shridath Ramphal in Georgetown

In his address, President Ali revealed that the late Sir Shridath S Ramphal had been a supporter of the ‘One Guyana’ initiative of bringing the fabrics that makeup Guyana together in national unity. According to President Ali, this had been expressed by Ramphal in a note he had sent to him, and the Head of State made it clear that he would seek to continue honouring Ramphal’s wishes of bringing about national unity.

“He wrote a note to me some years ago, and I wish to quote some sections of that note: ‘Your personal ambition to achieve the oneness of Guyana is a quest embedded in our motto: One People, One Nation, One Destiny. I pen these words to assure you of my full support to this goal. I believe we are better placed today than ever before to fulfil what embodies us as a nation: that oneness. Your youth must invigorate this quest for all of us. All of us, as Guyanese, must help you in this noble endeavour, even my generation’.”

The late Sir Shridath Ramphal

Ali reflected that Ramphal, whom he had visited at his home in Barbados during a previous trip to that island, had been a man who had carefully weighed his every word. According to the President, he had found Ramphal’s encouragement to be inspiring, and he noted that the elder statesman’s unfinished wishes would not be forgotten.

“Those words were inspiring, coming from Sir Shridath, knowing that he was a man who thought carefully before putting pen to paper, and must be convinced of something before seeking to ink words to support or not to support the subject matter. Few men embody the spirit of a global citizen quite like Sir Shridath Ramphal. His life and legacy stand as a testimonial, not only to his brilliance as a legal eagle, statesman and diplomat, but also to his undeniable dedication to the land of his birth, Guyana,” he said.

The remains of Sir Shridath Ramphal at The Place of The Seven Ponds in the Botanical Gardens in Georgetown before the interment

“His unfinished wish was for our oneness, and this unfinished wish of his will be worked on with every fibre that constitutes the Guyana Spirit; with our strength and full commitment. But his oneness was not only for Guyana, but the entire Caribbean community,” President Ali said.

According to Ali, Guyana had always been central to Ramphal’s heart, even though he had spent much of his time outside of the country. As a matter of fact, President Ali described Ramphal as one of the architects of Guyana in the work he did to help shape its legal framework, defend its territorial integrity, and raise the country’s profile on the international stage.

“As one of the architects of our Independence Constitution, he was instrumental in fashioning a document that would serve as a blueprint for our young nation. His role in helping to craft this crucial document cannot be overstated. Independence is more than a ceremonial event; it represents the birth of an independent nation. Sir Shridath understood this, bringing his legal acumen and vision to bear on the creation of an instrument that would guide Guyana through the challenges of statehood,” the President said.

Family members of the late Sir Shridath Ramphal at Saturday’s state funeral in Georgetown

“Sonny, as he was affectionately called, served as a technocratic Attorney General, Minister of State, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was therefore in the cockpit as Guyana took its first steps on the international stage. It was a testing period. Our young nation faced existential threats to its territorial integrity from both the west and the east. The claims of our territory were a direct threat to the sovereignty and integrity of our fledgling state.”

The Head of State pointed out that Sir Shridath had risen to the occasion in helping to craft the strategies that would be crucial to maintaining Guyana’s territorial integrity. As a matter of fact, he noted that many of those strategies are still in use today in helping Guyana to defend its borders. He noted that the elder statesman’s principles of non-aggression and seeking peaceful and diplomatic means of ending the territorial threat are principles Guyana still lives by.

Nor did Ramphal let his age stop him from continuing to ardently defend Guyana.

“He has been at the forefront of the presentation of Guyana’s case before the International Court of Justice. Whenever he has been summoned to service in defense of this country’s territorial integrity, he has never been found wanting,” President Ali said.

As a matter of fact, Ramphal was serving as Guyana’s co-agent for the Guyana/Venezuela border case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).