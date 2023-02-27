Pres. Ali visits US$300M shore base facility being constructed by NRG Holding Inc.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali today, accompanied by Directors of NRG Holding Inc. – Mr. A. Mohamed, Mr. N. Mohamed, Mr. S. Hussain, Mr. A. Alphonso and Mr. N. Boyer- took a tour of the artificial island that will upon completion, serve as ExxonMobil’s shore base facility.

The facility is on track to become operationalised by December 2023 and will facilitate docking, offloading and loading of ships and other vessels.

During the visit today, the President was updated on the project by directors of NRG Inc. and other officials.

The construction of the facility is being done by Vreed-en-Hoop Shore base Inc. which is a joint venture between NRG Holdings Inc. — a 100 percent Guyanese-owned consortium that is the majority shareholder – and Jan De Nul, an international maritime infrastructure company headquartered in Luxembourg.

The US$300 million shore base project started in June 2022 which entailed the dredging of the access channel in the Demerara River, including the deepening/widening of the existing nautical channel, berth pockets, and turning basin.

Now with this phase expected to be in operation by December, another phase will become operational by July 2024, and the remainder in December 2024.

Once fully operationalised, the Port of Vreed-en-Hoop will tie into the country’s vision to expand Guyana’s development.