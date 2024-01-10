Pres. Ali to receive Global Africa Leadership award

President Dr Irfaan Ali

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN), headquartered in Ghana, has announced its decision to honor Guyana’s President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, with the prestigious Global Africa Leadership Award later this month.

In a letter dated January 9, APN’s Executive Chairman, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, emphasized the award’s significance, particularly in light of Guyana’s remarkable achievement as the world’s fastest-growing economy and its commitment to principles of equity and probity.

Distinguished ceremony in Accra, Ghana

The grand ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 26, coinciding with the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner, hosted by the President of Ghana in Accra.

This event is part of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024, a platform dedicated to discussions on Africa’s prosperity and growth.

Keynote address opportunity

In addition to receiving the Global Africa Leadership Award, President Ali has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the Presidential & Business Executives Dialogue, set for Saturday, January 27.

This dialogue will bring together leaders from various regions of the African Union (AU) to explore the crucial topic of adding value to African products in the region and beyond.

Acknowledging transformational leadership

President Ali’s selection for this prestigious award stems from his transformative leadership since assuming office in 2020.

Notably, his commitment to building a united and inclusive ‘One Guyana’ in a multiracial society has garnered commendation from APN and its partners.

Furthermore, his adept handling of the recent border tensions between Guyana and neighboring Venezuela played a pivotal role in earning this accolade.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko underscored this by stating, “The award is also in recognition of the strong and principled leadership you have shown during this period of heightened territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region.” [Caribbean National Weekly]