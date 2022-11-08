Pres. Ali to be Chief Guest at 17th PBD Convention in India

Prime Minister Modi and President Dr Irfaan Ali

The Government of India will host President Dr Irfaan Ali as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention (Indian Diaspora Day) between January 8 and 10, 2023, at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

This announcement was made by Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr K J Srinivasa, who explained that “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates January 9, 2023 – the day when Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to India in 1915.

To mark this day, the tradition of celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas started in 2003. The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organised on January 9, 2003, to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

“Since 2015 under a revised format, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised every two years. Sixteen Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions have been organised to date.Owing to the pandemic, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was conducted in the virtual setting with the theme “Contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat” in 2021. In 2023, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held with the theme of “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal,” the Indian High Commission stated in a release.

In a message during the website inauguration for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar stated that “Even during testing times of the pandemic, our diaspora displayed great devotion and commitment towards their motherland. During the forthcoming 17th PBD Convention, the diaspora will have the opportunity and the platform to share its ideas and sentiments about India’s future development.”

As such, he invited and urged all diaspora brothers and sisters to visit India and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention programme will involve a Youth PBD Convention on January 8, 2023, for the Diaspora Youth. Hon Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament from Australia, will be the Guest of Honour for the Youth PBD Convention which will involve active participation of all the diaspora youth in seminars, plenary sessions, cultural programme etc.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and President Ali.

The programme will include a PBD inaugural session, plenary sessions, cultural programme as well as a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi and dinner hosted by External Affairs Minister of India.

The second day of deliberations will include plenary sessions, a valedictory session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award ceremony. The award ceremony will be graced by Her Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India.

The Government of India will be bestowing President Ali with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award during the ceremony on the basis that he is of Indian diaspora origin from Uttar Pradesh/Bihar region of India and has also studied in India during 2002-2003.

It may be recalled that former Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar were Chief Guests of previous Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions and were bestowed with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

The Indian High Commissioner to Guyana stated that “India and Guyana are currently strengthening their partnership in many sectors including healthcare, pharma, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, renewable energy, education, capacity building and skills development.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 will provide a huge platform for further solidifying this relationship and will also provide opportunities to promote Guyana as an investment destination in India. He urged Indo-Guyanese diaspora members to participate in the event in big numbers.