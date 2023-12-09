Pres. Ali tells PM Gonsalves he will have “appropriate dialogue” with Maduro

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro

President Dr Irfaan Ali has responded to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves’ invitation to the CARICOM/CELAC/Brazil-brokered meeting with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The Guyanese Leader indicated that he would participate in the meeting next week to have “appropriate dialogue” with his Venezuelan counterpart.

See below for President Ali’s response to the invitation to meet Maduro: