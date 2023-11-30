Pres. Ali receives Barbados’ highest national award

President Dr Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali has received the prestigious Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national award of the country.

President Ali is being recognised for a “strong commitment to enhanced cooperation and collaboration to achieve regional integration and to foster deeper social and economic partnerships particularly in relation to food and nutrition security and for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the region”.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC), in a message of congratulations to the Guyanese Head of State, related that “President Ali’s inclusion in the list of Independence Day honourees is a testament to his remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation and achieving regional integration. His efforts towards deeper social and economic partnerships for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the wider region have not gone unnoticed.”