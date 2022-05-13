Pres. Ali, Opposition Leader agree that talks will be guided by the Constitution

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Pres. Ali, Opposition Leader agree that talks will be guided by the Constitution
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Considered to be a major moment in the political history of the country, President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon met with Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton at the Office of the President. This is the …