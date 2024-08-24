Pres. Ali meets with Toronto Raptors President to discuss basketball development in Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali with Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri in Canada

President Dr Irfaan Ali met with the Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, Masai Michael Ujiri OC, earlier today at the OVO Athletic Centre, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility in Canada.

During the meeting, President Ali and Mr Ujiri explored avenues through which the 2019 NBA champions can contribute to the growth of basketball in Guyana.

Key areas of focus included the development of sports facilities, the organization of coaching clinics, talent identification programs, and the promotion of grassroots basketball initiatives in the country.

In addition to the discussions on Guyana, both leaders also delved into a broader Caribbean initiative aimed at boosting basketball across the region, leveraging the Raptors’ expertise and experience to inspire and nurture young talent.

As part of the collaboration, Mr Ujiri is expected to lead a delegation to Guyana later this year to kickstart these initiatives, marking a significant step in strengthening sports development ties between Guyana and Canada.