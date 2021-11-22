Pres. Ali meets with private sector delegation from Ghana

President Dr Irfaan Ali and senior members of his Government, including Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, today, met with a visiting private sector delegation from the Republic of Ghana.

The visiting delegation, which represents several private sector organisations in Ghana, including West Coast Gas Ghana Limited, is expected to have further discussions with a number of Ministers, Government agencies and local private sector entities over the next two days.

The visit stemmed from discussions between President Ali and Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Recently, Vice President Jagdeo headed a delegation to Ghana for discussions.