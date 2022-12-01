Pres. Ali leads “Men on a Mission” to rebuild home for elderly Herstelling resident

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Dr Irfaan Ali participating in the demolition works

Following a recent community outreach wherein he noticed the unfortunate living conditions of an elderly Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, President Dr Irfaan Ali has committed to rebuilding the woman’s home at no cost to her.

Today, the Head of State led a team of men under the “Men on a Mission” initiative to begin the reconstruction works at the structure where the woman and her grandson resides.

The intention is to have the house rebuilt by next Friday. President Ali not only led the team on the assignment but also participated in the demolition of the building.

Head of GAICO Constructions, Komal Singh, who is part of the undertaking, revealed that scope of works for the project.

“Today we will start sand filling the environment and from tomorrow we will pretty much be casting the base, and start preparing the wall, prefab the wall, so we can have this building completed by next Friday.”

Accompanying the Head of State was Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken who revealed that the Men on a Mission movement will be visiting other communities to provide similar interventions.

“We are going to continue to build capacity by enhancing these buildings and ensuring that we have adequate security mechanisms in place,” Hicken stated.

Additionally, Parliamentarian, Sanjeev Datadin highlighted that the Men on Mission initiative is a movement with purpose.

“This is what Men on a Mission means, it doesn’t mean that we just say things and make grand promises and grand gestures, this is what it actually means,” Datadin stressed.

The Men on Mission Initiative, which was launched on October 28, 2022 was implemented with the intent to reposition the role of the male population in society by tackling major issues such as violence against women and children and being more responsible. It is also expected to focus on reversing the societal failure to confront critical issues affecting the male population and finding permanent solutions that will pave the way for better men, throughout communities.

