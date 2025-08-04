Pres. Ali is the only presidential candidate who “makes sense” – Jermaine Figueira

Jermaine Figueira, a former Peopel’s National Congress Executive and Parliamentarian for the A Partnership for National Unity, says that Dr Irfaan Ali is the only presidential candidate contesting the September 1 General and Regional Elections with the competence, vision and track record to lead Guyana.

“We are voting for the only candidate that makes sense – a young, energetic, confident, and visionary leader who knows how to get the job done,” Figueira declared to thousands of supporters today as he delivered his first speech on the PPP/C platform.

He joined President Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips – both of whom are seeking reelection for a second term, along with PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and others on stage at the party’s Election Rally today at the Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Wismar, Linden.

“This election is about competence, experience, vision and the ability to deliver. Of all of the candidates offering themselves, I say to you that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision is superior. His experience, his competence far supersedes all others. His track record of delivering, is unmatched, unprecedented and incomparable. He is not only the best candidate, he is the man for the season to lead this country,” Figueira declared to thousands of supporters gathered in Linden.

The former Opposition Member of Parliament was among dozens of PNC/APNU members who have broken ties with the Aubrey Norton-led opposition party. Prior to his resignation, Figueira had been sidelined and was even relieved of his parliamentary duties as the Region 10 Representative for Region 10.

According to Figueira, since joining the PPP/C, “I feel valued, I feel respected, and I am part of something great. I am part of a team that is putting the people and this country first.”

Linden has traditionally been a political stronghold of the PNC, and while citizens there were told for decades that they are victims, being marginalised and discriminated against, Figueira says the evidence and facts say otherwise.

“Change is the only constant thing, and I say to you that Linden is changing, that Guyana is changing. Linden, some don’t want you to accept that, but we are seeing the changes. We are experiencing the changes. And come September 1, we are going to vote for the man who’s bringing that,” he declared.