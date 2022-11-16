Pres. Ali invites Black Panther actor Letitia Wright to visit Guyana

Letitia Wright

President Dr Irfaan Ali has written to Guyana-born actor Letitia Wright, congratulating her on her successful career and more so, her acclaimed role in the Black Panther movie and its sequel.

The Guyanese Head of State also invited the young actress to visit Guyana. “The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you,” he said in a letter dated November 15.

Letitia Michelle Wright, October 31, 1993, is a Guyanese-British actress. In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Letitia’s family moved from Guyana to London, England, when she was seven years old.

See full letter:

I write to congratulate you on your resounding success as an actress both on television and in your highly acclaimed role in the Black Panther movie and its sequel.

I was moved by an interview which you did and in which you mentioned the country of your birth and how much you wanted to make the people of Guyana proud. I thank you for the recognition which you have brought our country and the immense feelings of pride which your superb onscreen performances have evoked.

As President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I would like to extend an invitation to you to visit Guyana. The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you.

The people of Guyana will be more than delighted to welcome you warmly to your beloved Motherland. I trust that your schedule and plans will permit such a visit at the earliest opportunity.

Please accept my best wishes for your continued success. May you continue to make our country proud!