Pres. Ali in China: talks possibility of hosting 1st Guyana/Shanghai Expo

President Dr Irfaan Ali in China

President Dr Irfaan Ali has arrived in China for a one-week State visit, during which he will meet the country’s Head of State and other government officials.

Members of Guyana’s business community are also in China and will participate in a number of sessions with major Chinese companies.

Already, President Ali has met with the Mayor of Shanghai where they discussed a number of areas of cooperation, including the establishment of a Shanghai investment desk in Guyana and the possibility of the South American nation hosting the first Guyana/Shanghai expo.

Prior to his departure to the East Asian country, President Ali had said in addition to strengthening existing areas of cooperation between Guyana and China, he is hoping to foster new partnerships with the country.

“I would say our agenda has some specifics, but also it is broad enough to look new areas of cooperation, including technology and security,” President Ali had shared.

President Ali has already disclosed plans to discuss with China financing for the completion of the Lethem to Mabura Hill Road project.

Last year, Guyana and China celebrated 50 years of bilateral relations.