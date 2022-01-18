Pres. Ali heads to Suriname on Thursday for talks with Santokhi, Bolsonaro



President Dr Irfaan Ali, President Chan Santokhi, President Jair Bolsonaro President Dr Irfaan Ali, President Chan Santokhi, President Jair Bolsonaro

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali is scheduled to make a working visit to Paramaribo on Thursday to meet with the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The leaders are expected to discuss the formation of an energy corridor, oil and gas and other natural resources opportunities, among areas of common interest.

On Friday, President Bolsonaro and a team of officials are expected to travel to Georgetown for a one-day official visit with President Ali and his team of Ministers.

Discussions will center on improving economic relations, energy and food security, telecommunications, agriculture, infrastructure integration and the development of a deep water harbour in Guyana.

Since Guyana offers the shortest and quickest access to the Atlantic for significant parts of northern Brazil, a road connection linked to the deep-water port could also serve the interest of both countries.

When the two leaders spoke last Monday via teleconference, they discussed enhancing the partial scope agreement between their nations with the hope of bolstering trade.

They also deliberated on topics for further engagements at the Ministerial levels.