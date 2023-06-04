Pres. Ali extends condolences on horrific train crash in India

President Dr Irfaan Ali with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi – January, 2023

President Dr Irfaan Ali has written Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend condolences on the devastating three-train collision which killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1000 others on Friday in the Indian State of Odisha.

In the letter, dated June 3, 2023, the Guyanese Head of State said he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the tragic and horrific train crash.

Scene of the horrific June 2 train crash in Odisha, India

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I extend my sincere condolences to you and the people of India, and especially to all those affected by this devastating incident… My thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured, wishing them a swift recovery,” he stated.

President Ali went on to noted that “In times of such tragedy, it is important for us to come together as a global community and offer support to one another. I want to assure you that Guyana stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Please be assured also of my highest esteem and consideration.”

See below for a similar Letter sent by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, to Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, on the tragic and horrific train crash that occurred in the State of Odisha:

President Dr Irfaan Ali with Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Indore, Madhya Pradesh – January 2023