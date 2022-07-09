Pres Ali extends condolence on “senseless” killing of former Japanese PM; flags to be flown at half mass today

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

President Dr Irfaan Ali has extended his sincere condolences to the Government and people of Japan on the “senseless” assassination of the country’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

This was related in a missive sent to current Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Thursday in Tokyo.

“Former Prime Minister Abe was held in high esteem by the people of Guyana. During his years in office, relations between Guyana and Japan were taken to a high level particularly through his interest in the implementation of bilateral programmes of cooperation geared to support our climate change agenda.”

“He will be remembered for his astute leadership and his relentless pursuit of strategic economic policies for the enhancement of the livelihood of the people of Japan,” the missive detailed.

The Guyanese Head of State went onto express his fervent hope that the loved ones of Former Prime Minister Abe and the people of Japan would be comforted by the knowledge that they remain in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Guyana during this difficult period of mourning.

Former Prime Minister Abe, 67, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election outside a train station in the City of Nara.

According to international reports, the shooter opened fire on Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, from behind as the former premier addressed members of the public on a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. Japanese media reported that the weapon appeared to be a homemade gun.

Meanwhile, President Ali has declared that all flags in Guyana are to be

flown at half-staff today, Saturday, July 9 to honour the Former Japanese Prime Minister.

