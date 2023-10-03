Pres. Ali discusses ways in which IICA can support CARICOM’s ’25 by 25′ vision

President Dr Irfaan Ali today had a lengthy discussion with the directors of the Inter-American Institute for Agricultural Cooperation (IICA), including Director General Manuel Otero on ways in which the agriculture research institute can advance the development of Guyana’s expanding agricultural sector.

The Head of State is currently in Costa Rica where he will be honoured with the prestigious IICA award for his remarkable leadership in Food Security and Sustainable Development.

During today’s meeting, the President and the IICA Directors spoke about CARICOM’s vision of achieving a 25% reduction in food importation by 2025 and ways in which the IICA can lend support.

He also highlighted the drive of the region to advance agricultural technology, to enhance farming techniques and to repackage agriculture for the younger generation and for females.

In reference to Guyana, the President outlined the promotion of aquaculture, cultivation of spices, trial of onions and foreign fruits among other initiatives currently being undertaken.

Accompanying President Ali is Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.