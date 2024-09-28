Pres. Ali discusses stronger economic ties, biodiversity collab with UK Foreign Secretary

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday met with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to discuss a number of key matters that will see already strong bilateral ties between their two countries be enhanced.

The Guyanese Head of State met with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, who is the son of Guyanese immigrants, at this official residence at Carlton Gardens in London.

According to a brief post on President Ali’s Facebook page, their “discussions focused on stronger collaboration in commerce, biodiversity, and Haiti, among other matters.”

Similar sentiments were also expressed by the UK Foreign Secretary in a social media post.

“The UK is committed to working together to protect our climate, grow economic ties and uphold Guyana’s territorial integrity,” Foreign Secretary Lammy stated.

He added that as a UK Foreign Secretary of Guyanese heritage, he is proud to be proof of the close connection between our countries.

Lammy has been vocal on his support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and only last December, he condemned Venezuela’s threat of aggression against Guyana in the UK Parliament.

Lammy, a seasoned politician and Member of Parliament for Tottenham, was appointed as the UK’s new Foreign Secretary in July and has long been a vocal advocate for social justice, equality, and the rights of minorities.

Born and raised in London to Guyanese parents, who immigrated to the UK in the 1960s, Lammy’s journey to becoming Foreign Secretary is seen as a testament to both his personal achievements and the evolving inclusivity of British politics.

In his inaugural address after being sworn in at Downing Street, Lammy had emphasised the importance of diplomacy, cooperation, and Britain’s role on the global stage. He had outlined his vision for promoting international cooperation, addressing climate change, and fostering stronger ties with Commonwealth nations, drawing on his own heritage and experiences to inform his approach.

Following his appoint, President Ali had a telephone conservation with Lammy to congratulate him, assured him of Guyana’s strong friendship and partnership.

The British politician had also made several official visits to Georgetown over the years.

In December 2021, Lammy had first met with President Ali at State House in his capacity as Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. Then in May 2023, Lammy was among several dignitaries who were hosted by the Guyanese Head of State during a visit to London.

Lammy then returned to Georgetown in August 2023, accompanying former UK Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair, on a two-day visit. Under the Tony Blair administration, he served as Minister for Culture at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

During that visit last August, Lammy and his wife, Nicola Green, inaugurated the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre in Guyana – a hub of research, education and training for stakeholders seeking to fight against climate change.

The solar-powered, environmentally conscious centre is located at the confluence of the Essequibo, Mazaruni and Cuyuni Rivers. Once completed, the new facility will include a multi-purpose lecture theatre and lab space, internet access, basic lab equipment, and basic accommodation for up to 24 persons with free-standing washroom facilities, a kitchen and a dining space. Construction started in July 2023.

President Ali is currently in London to attend the Caribbean Global Awards 2024 slated for today, where he will be receiving an award.

Back in April, the Caribbean Global Awards had announced that based on the results of the People’s Choice for the best Caribbean Global Leader, the Guyanese Leader had emerged with the most votes cast, an unprecedented 609 valid votes.

“This record-breaking participation underscores the immense interest and engagement of the public in recognising exemplary leadership within the Caribbean region,” the award entity had noted in a statement earlier this year.

President Ali travelled to the UK after spending a week in New York, where he attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly and had a series of engagements on the sidelines. During his presentation at the UNGA debates, the Guyanese Leader announced the launch of a Global Biodiversity Alliance and its inaugural summit in 2025, which will focus on creating a market for biodiversity credits, scaling biodiversity conservation debt swaps, accelerating biodiversity bonds, establishing a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies, and promoting nature positive action.

Prior to his New York visit, the Head of State was in Scotland, where he met with His Majesty King Charles III and had discussions to advance Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030. The visit follows the King’s Foundation’s recent engagements in Guyana and the President’s announcement that the Foundation would support the next phase of the LCDS, with a particular focus on sustainable urban development.

During that meeting, President Ali and the King discussed their shared commitment to climate resilience, sustainable development, agriculture, and community-driven initiatives supporting vulnerable populations.

“I am optimistic that we will work together as partners in the years ahead, especially with the new LCDS priorities—including sustainable urban development, biodiversity, and water management,” the Guyanese Leader had stated following the meeting.