Pres. Ali discusses investment opportunities with South Korean PM

The 45th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Trinidad and Tobago, has also presented opportunities for bilateral meetings.

Accordingly, President Dr. Irfaan Ali today met with Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck-Soo.

During the discussions, a number of matters were dealt with including education and training opportunities, manufacturing and technology.

The South Korean Prime Minister has already committed that his country will multiply its investments in CARICOM by five times.

He has had a number of meetings with other CARICOM leaders.

Meanwhile, President Ali’s meeting with the South Korean Prime Minister follows a meeting he had on Tuesday with China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying.

During those discussions, the Guyanese Head of State assured the diplomat that China remains a long-term strategic partner.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, Guyana also came in for high praise from the Assistant Minister on its leadership in food security.