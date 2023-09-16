Pres. Ali discusses Haiti crisis, other regional issues with US Security Advisor

President Dr Irfaan Ali and his delegation meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other officials in Washington DC on Friday

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday met with the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC, on Friday to continue discussions aimed at further deepening bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States.

During the meeting, President Ali discussed the strong partnership between the two nations and reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership on global issues such as food, energy, and climate security.

Sullivan applauded Guyana for its leadership role, especially in CARICOM and the United Nations on global issues.

According to a briefing from Sullivan’s office, the National Security Advisor emphasised the United States’ interest in partnering with Guyana at the United Nations Security Council during their upcoming two-year term on shared priorities including energy security, climate change, and the shared regional impacts of Venezuela’s migration and security crisis.

During the meeting, National Security Advisor Sullivan also thanked President Ali for his support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and discussed regional support for the people of Haiti. They also discussed joint efforts to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth for our people.

Sullivan was joined by National Security Advisor for the Vice President, Philip Gordon. Other officials include Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment, National Security Council, Amos Hochstein; Senior Advisor to the President for Western Hemisphere, National Security Council, Juan Gonzalez; Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere, Department of State, Brian Nichols; Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor, Ariana Berengaut; Director for the Caribbean, National Security Council, Lauren Michaels; and, Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, Office of the Vice President, Heera Kamboj.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd; Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; and Guyana’s Ambassador to the USA, Samuel Hinds, were also part of the meeting.