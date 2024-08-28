Pres. Ali defends new Berbice Bridge modernisation plan

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has robustly defended his administration modernisation plans to allow for smoother interconnectivity between the counties of Berbice and Demerara, thereby enhancing the travel, transportation, trade, and development of their lives of all Guyanese.

The head of state chided the opposition’s Alliance for Change (AFC) for its baseless nit-picking of the government’s plan to construct a high span fixed bridge across the Berbice River.

This new bridge will replace the current structure, which has been in place since 2009.

The plan was also conceptualised to accommodate the massive development unfolding in Region Six.

The government has already issued a Request for Prequalification for contractors to design, build and finance the bridge.

However, the AFC has called into question the financial viability of the project.

In a candid discussion on Tuesday with Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, President Ali pointed to the hypocritical nature of the AFC, as they claim to be committed to development, but failed to deliver during their tenure in office.

According to President Ali, the AFC’s criticisms are political in nature and not intended to be constructive, or in the interest of Guyanese.

He highlighted AFC’s track record of hindering key development projects, such as the Amaila Falls Hydro-power project, which posed a notable setback in the country’s transition to renewable energy.

“They have no vision. But every single idea they want to kill. They believe that any investment in these regions is a political investment, and then they try to lie to the people,” the president said.

Much like Linden, he said that Berbice is poised to become a major industrial hub. President Ali spoke of the development of a deep-water port, the Palmyra Stadium, and the expansion of the Corentyne Highway as some of the beneficial projects underway in the county.

With a new and improved Berbice bridge, the region will enjoy greater ease in transportation.

Earlier this year, the head of state also announced that the government is exploring options to partner with investors in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) to lower tolls for crossing the bridge, offering additional support to commuters.

“I’ll make sure the Berbice River Bridge will be done and the commuters, very shortly, will be very happy with a series of announcements, a series of interventions we’ll make to make it more competitive, less costly, more efficient,” the president vowed.

The president continued, “The people of Region 6 must ask themselves, why is it this same group of people again are trying to block a four-lane bridge across the Berbice River that will help, that will work 24 hours, improve efficiency, and that will create the opportunity for the expansion of trade, improvement of competitiveness, creation of jobs, and the build-out of what we’re going to see in Region 6?”

The head of state made it clear that his government will continue to work towards nationwide development, and groundbreaking projects such as the Berbice bridge will continue to be implemented to transform the lives of every Guyanese. [DPI]