Pres. Ali calls for widespread condemnation of Opposition’s “hateful, racist, divisive” statements

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has called for a collective condemnation by stakeholders against the racist and divisive remarks made by some opposition-aligned persons at a recent public meeting.

During the meeting held at Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday evening, members of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) made several statements, which have already been condemned by the Joint Services of Guyana.

WPA’s Executive Member, Tacuma Ogunseye, called for national resistance against the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government and referenced the use of guns in the hands of the Afro-Guyanese dominated Disciplined Services – a statement that was condemned today (Saturday, March 11, 2023) by President Dr Irfaan Ali, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as inflammatory.

“This is clear hate, terrorism, and racism that came off of that stage. All of Guyana should be upset. Imagine the Joint Services had to issue a statement condemning what came off that stage in which the [APNU] Opposition and WPA were represented. And I want you to listen to the tape …and see whether you condone this, condone this in the interest of your family, in the interest of your children, in the interest of your community.”

According to the Head of State during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, there should be a collective condemnation against those who continue to spew such “dangerous” words.“Are these leaders? Are these the type of people we want to lead our country? Are these the type of people we want even to be associated with leadership in any political system, in any political party?”

“To the Private sector, ask yourself very simple questions; can these people who shared that stage have the interests of Guyana at heart? To the religious community, in the consciousness of religion and in our own conscience as religious leaders, do you accept this? To some of the civil society who would ignore this because it does not suit their agenda too, where are your voices now? …Where are the voices? [In] any society, this will never be tolerated; [in] any democratic society.”

President Ali, nevertheless, declared that these actions would not stop his government from unifying and uplifting Guyanese on this path of development.

“Your president would stand up every single day for what is right; would stand up every single day in support of democracy, in support of unity, in support of development… because no gun or bullet, but stop us on this path of unifying our people, on this path of developing our country, on this path of uplifting the lives of our people – the people of this country.”

Moreover, several Indo-Guyanese Members of the APNU Opposition on Saturday also joined in condemning the racist remarks made during the meeting, which they described as “derogatory, distasteful, and hurtful to the East Indian community of Guyana.”

Opposition Members of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul and Natasha Singh-Lewis, along with Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram and Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine have distanced themselves from the attack and call on all political leaders to speak out against all forms of bigotry and discrimination.

“We want to make it clear that we condemn and distance ourselves from any attack on any race in Guyana, including our African brothers and sisters… It is disappointing that none of the other speakers at the meeting sought to address or clarify that speaker’s statements. We call on all political leaders and representatives to speak out against all forms of bigotry and discrimination and to work towards a more inclusive and tolerant society.”