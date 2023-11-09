Pres. Ali announces one-off bonuses: $25K for public servants, pensioners; $35K for PWDs

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced one-off bonuses for several categories of citizens, including public servants, pensioners and persons living with disabilities.

Effective December 2023, all public servants and pensioners will receive a $25,000 one-off bonus.

This move will benefit some 67,000 public servants, including workers from semi-autonomous agencies, teachers and members of the disciplined services.

Meanwhile, a total of 72,000 pensioners will benefit.

Persons living with disabilities will benefit from a one-off bonus to the tune of $35,000 each; a total of 19,000 persons stand to benefit.

“These one-off bonus payments will benefit almost 160,000 persons and increase their disposable income by over $4.1 billion,” the Head of State said.

President Ali says he will be making further announcements regarding across the board salary increases for public servants.