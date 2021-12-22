Pres. Ali announces one month tax-free bonus for Joint Services



President Dr Irfaan Ali during his feature address at the handing over ceremony (Photo by Office of the President) President Dr Irfaan Ali during his feature address at the handing over ceremony (Photo by Office of the President)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago announced one month tax-free salary for all members of the Joint Services.

The announcement was made on his social media pages.

Yesterday, the Guyana Government a one-off two-week tax-free bonus to be paid to all government employees in the health sector, at a total estimated cost of $612 million benefiting 9,200 employees in the sector.

These announcements come less than one week after the Government completed processing and paying the 7 percent across-the-board increase to all central government employees along with their December salaries which placed $10.5 billion in the hands of 50,000 public servants, teachers and members of the Disciplined Services.