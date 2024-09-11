Pres. Ali accepts Letters of Credence from new Canadian High Commissioner

President Dr. Irfaan Ali accepted the Letters of Credence from Sebastien Sigouin, the new High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana.

During brief remarks, the Head of State lauded the “exceptional relationship” between the two countries, which he said has been built on shared culture, value systems and respect for law and democracy.

He underscored that the relationship between the two countries is not only defined by trade, investment, and project planning but also by a deep connection between people and states.

Guyana and Canada established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966.