Preparatory road works for Corentyne River Bridge begin

Works being done on the Moleson Creek Road which will lead to the Corentyne River Bridge

By: Andrew Carmichael

With a contract yet to be awarded for the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River, preparatory works on the Guyana side of the bridge have already begun to facilitate the infrastructural linkage with neighbouring Suriname.

This is the Moleson Creek Road and the first phase will see a road being constructed from Moleson Creek to El Dorado.

However, the initial stage will see the current access way being upgraded where all types of vehicles can use it. This phase is being divided into three sections.

The first contract has been awarded to Shaffeeulleah Sawmills – a company from Crabwood Creek which supplies all road construction material, and will see 2500 metres of the existing roadway being developed into an all-weather road. The project is expected to last for six months.

Junior Director Iquraan Shaffeeulleah said even though work commenced last week, they are facing major challenges. He nevertheless stated that currently, they are excavating the road to about four feet.

“After that, we will compact it with white sand followed by laterite and white sand mixed, compacted as well and then crusher-run on the last phase.” He said that the current inclement weather is posing a huge challenge for them.

His brother, who is another Junior Director in the construction company, Ilyaas Shaffeeulleah, stated that they intend to make up for the time lost as a result of the weather and they intend to take full advantage of the dry days and work longer hours.

The project is scheduled to be completed in six months.

Back in April, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had announced that the plan is to have the entire roadway to El Dorado upgraded to an all-weather road and then work will commence to have the road developed into a highway from Moleson Creek to approach to the Guyana-Surname Bridge.

Meanwhile, residents of Moleson Creek have expressed delight at the fact that after decades of complaining, their only road is now becoming accessible.

Wendy Degoeas, 40, who has been living at Moleson Creek for the past 31 years, expressed appreciation while thanking the Government for answering their pleas.

“We really punish in here for years.”

Explaining some of the difficulties they are forced to endure to get on with their daily lives, Degoeas said they would have to walk through the mud for about one mile until they get to the road where the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service is.

She explained that school children would also have to walk that distance until they get to an area where they wash off and get into their school clothing.

The residents of Moleson Creek make a living by farming and because of the state of the road, on many occasions they use boats to take their produce along the Corentyne River for a mile until they get to an area where the highway from the Ferry Stelling is.

As such, some residents have reported that on numerous occasions their boats turned over with all of their farm produce.