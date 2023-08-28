Preparation of 1st 100 acres of land for US$16M dairy project ongoing – DDL

President Dr Irfaan Ali during his visit to Moblissa

An agreement has been reached between local and United States (US) regulators that paves the way for the import of cattle for the US$16 million state-of-the-art dairy farm being built in Guyana, even as preparation of the first 100 acres of the project is ongoing along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

This was announced by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) in a statement where they revealed that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have both agreed on protocols for veterinary health certificates to import the cattle.

According to the company, this will pave the way for the purchase of milking cows for the state-of-the-art dairy farm they are currently setting up, with the hopes of starting production of fresh cow’s milk by October 2024. In the meantime, construction work is progressing on the project, a joint venture between DDL and the LR Group of Israel.

“Work is progressing satisfactorily on the US$16M project with land clearing and preparation of the first 100 acres currently in progress. Tenders for internal works on the site including road and related construction, equipment supply, and additional land clearing are currently being evaluated and contracts will be awarded by the end of the month,” DDL announced.

DDL also noted that during a recent visit from President Dr Irfaan Ali to the site of the upcoming farm, he had witnessed the land-clearing operations currently being undertaken and had also received a detailed update on the implementation schedule leading up to milk production.

“The President and his team which included National Security Advisor Capt Gerry Gouveia held wide-ranging discussions with the executive team of the new company – Demerara Dairies Inc (DDI) which included Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo, Finance Director Vasudeo Singh, Project Manager Rami Ofer of the LR Group, and Project Coordinator Wesley Kirton,” DDL said.

“The interaction focused on issues such as a mechanism for knowledge transfer to Guyanese; rehabilitation of the roadway into Moblissa and the widening of the bridge across the Moblissa creek; electricity supply; the rehabilitation of a water well; and an idea advanced by His Excellency to have small farmers along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, particularly women become engaged in dairy farming.”

Also on hand during the President’s visit was a team from Guyana Power and Light (GPL) headed by acting Chief Executive Officer Loris Natoo. According to the company, a proposal for the extension of electricity supply into the area has already been submitted by the Linden Electricity Company and is currently under review by GPL.

The farm, according to DDL, will introduce Guyana to new methods of dairy farming whereby instead of grazing, the cows will be fed a diet of nutritional food grown on the farm, pens will be temperature controlled to ensure their comfort and each animal will be monitored electronically to ensure its health.

The intent, according to the company, is to ensure a “happy cow that will produce better quality and higher volumes of fresh milk.”

A feasibility study for the establishment of a commercially viable dairy farming operation was undertaken in 2021 by DDL and the LR Group of Israel, as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between the two companies in June 2020, to collaborate in the development of a dairy farming operation that will allow local dairy farmers to participate.

When fully operational, the project is expected to hire hundreds of locals, produce 1200 litres of milk daily from the milking cows, and have over 600 acres of forage plants under cultivation.

Projected benefits to the local farming community include contract farming and training, as well as the introduction of new technologies and different cow breeds.