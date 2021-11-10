Pregnant Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Journalist Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi was in a car with her husband, Mahmoud Ameen al-Atmy, also a reporter, when the incident took place. An explosive device was attached to the car while the journalists were driving near the Abyan seashore, the country’s state-run agency reported.

Al-Atmy survived the blast but was seriously injured, according to the Yemen Journalist Syndicate (YJS).

“The Syndicate considers this crime a reprehensible precedent, and expresses fear that it serves as a dangerous indicator of a new and violent phase targeting journalists in Yemen,” the YJS said.

Video filmed by Reuters showed the aftermath of the explosion, with several onlookers inspecting the charred husk of the vehicle on the side of the road. The front of the car appeared to have been completely ripped apart by the explosive.

