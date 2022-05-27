Pregnant teen dies at GPHC after suffering from asthma complications

Sixteen-year-old Dayna Pestano, a pregnant teen who had been suffering from asthma, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) on Wednesday evening while being attended to by healthcare personnel.

The young woman was six months pregnant at the time of her unfortunate demise.

Reports are that Pestano had been taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) on Tuesday, after complaining of difficulties in breathing and related complications. Doctors had administered her medication and oxygen, and had sent her home.

Family members are contending that the baby’s heartbeat could not be heard.

The following day, Pestano’s condition worsened, and she visited the WDRH for a second time. An injection and oxygen were administered, but there was no sign of her condition improving. The teenager spent the entire day at the medical institution, and according to relatives, her condition was not assessed properly by doctors on duty, nor was the baby checked.

Thereafter, Pestano was transferred to the GPHC, where she reportedly died.

Efforts to contact the WRDH and the Regional Health Officer of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) for a comment on the matter have proven futile.