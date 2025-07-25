Precision Sports’ women’s tournament to bowls off Saturday

The Precision Sports women’s T20 series will bowl off on Saturday, August 9 at the Malteenoes Sports Club, Georgetown and will see Combined Forces (Guyana) and Hibiscus Women’s Cricket Club (Trinidad and Tobago) clashing head-on.

Organiser Nidia Andrews spoke with Guyana Times Sport and expressed what inspired her to launch this event.

“I came from Trinidad and Tobago, where we have an organised tournament that spans over a few months with multiple women’s teams. When I came to Guyana, there was very limited cricket here for the ladies, and I can speak from experience because I participated in the inter-county tournament back in 2024. A lot is lacking, so I decided to step in and do something valuable and needed for the ladies.”

Andrews also discussed some of the difficulties she encountered while getting ready for this tournament.

“So right now, we are scrambling to put everything that we were supposed to have in place. We’re trying to put it in place now because we don’t have any loyalty from the Guyana Cricket Board, so we’re trying to find alternative accommodation.”

There will be five T20 matches being played commencing on August 9th; the second will be played on August 10th, and the third will be played on Tuesday the 12th. Games 4 and 5 will be played on Thursday the 14th and Saturday the 16th, respectively.

Prizes will be distributed to the best-performing players in the series, including Player of the Match awards (plaques & a Moonwalkr thigh guard). The Player of the Tournament will be awarded with a trophy and full Moonwalkr kit. The ones who gained the most runs and most wickets will receive a trophy each. With the championship trophy up for grabs, medals will be given to players of both teams.

The Hibiscus Women’s Cricket Club squad includes Jerveena Pollucksingh (Captain), Sian Ramnarine, Shanella Mohammed, Rosemary Samaroo, Zahra Mohit, Chelsea Simmons, Zaheera Mohit, Trisha Hardat, Jada Fraser, Renita Ramdeo, Sherica Campbell, Matana Cambridge and Temica Wilson.

The Combined Forces squad includes Varuni Pitamber, Naomi Barkoye, Tilleya Madramootoo, Yonette Welcome (Captain), Anestecia Valenzuela, Cianna Barkoye, Crystal Durant, Tamar George, Tiea Isaacs, Afifah Wickham, Tremaine Marks, Shenesa Thomas and Manager Jamella Chesney.

Precision Sports has gathered support from PC Consultants, Lexie-Ville Airbnb, Kai Water, Superbet, Acado, Essequibo Cricket Board, Dave’s West Indian Imports Inc, Stabroek Prints (GuyLanta), Alstrom Consulting, Osbert Nurse, Trophy Stall, Gafoors, Joel Barnes (Queens of the Pitch), Anil Beharry, Star Sports (Sheikh Mohammed), Starbucks Guyana, Moonwalkr, and Pink Flower Embroidery Designs Limited.

PJM Creations, Hand in Hand Fire & Life Insurance Ltd, Jacob’s Jewellery, Marathon Development Group Inc, PRINT IT, Alyssa Bhola, Chelsea Construction & General Services Guyana and AGN Customs Brokerage & Logistics Services Inc.