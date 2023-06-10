PPP/C promises New Amsterdam will not only be sustainable, but vibrant

President Dr Irfaan Ali addressing PPP/C supporters at a public meeting in New Amsterdam on Friday

President Dr Irfaan All has committed to seeing New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) return to its glory days.

Addressing a large gathering at a political meeting in the town on Friday evening, ahead of Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE), Ali said the town will not only be sustainable, but become vibrant under a Peoples Progressive Party administration.

Optimistic that his party would be victorious at the polls on Monday, the President said it’s time for people to focus on what is best for the town as it relates to development.

“It is my hope that New Amsterdam will bring back the ‘One Guyana’ that the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic had fought for and won, and fought for the independence of this country. You are embracing a political philosophy that started in 1950. In 1950, that political philosophy was grounded in bringing all the people of Guyana under one political system for the upliftment of the people of this country. Today you are showing that we are now ready to reunite and to bring back under the banner of ‘One Guyana’, unity and togetherness for the development of the people of Guyana,” Ali told the gathering of supporters.

He pointed out that the town has been under the leadership of the Peoples National Congress (PNC) for 60 years.

“After the election, investments will be made based on the priorities of the residents of New Amsterdam… It is about choosing between those who break their promises and those who keep theirs,” he said.

Noting that the APNU/AFC administration had added some 200 new taxes when it was in office – all of which were removed when the PPP was returned to office in 2020 – President Ali said he is aware that residents would like to see a Town Council which, among other things, fixes streets lights, drainage and security.

PPP/C supporters at Friday’s public meeting in New Amsterdam ahead of the June 12, 2023 local government polls

“Commencing next year, we are going to start a new programme that will see street lights on every single post in every single street in every single community in every single village in every single region. That is the commitment of the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic,” he declared.

Ali promised that the region would benefit directly from the oil and gas sector, as he committed to having an oil refinery built in the region.

“It will have a direct connection to the town of New Amsterdam,” he said while pointing out that numerous jobs would become available as a result. “You are facing a future that requires you to make sensible decisions.”

President Ali also took the opportunity to lash out at those in Guyana who have been trying to divide the country along ethnic lines.

“Racism is against the will of God. Every one of us, we are built with a conscience. New Amsterdam, I ask you to allow your conscience to be your guide,” the President said. “You will be making a solid decision in the interest of your families, in the interest of your children; you are making a decision to put New Amsterdam first, to put your families first, to put your children first, to put the elderly and this town first. That is why you are voting PPP,” the Head of State said.

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo at the New Amtersdam public meeting

Meanwhile, the party’s General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, said the party would invest in the development of all communities and bring about a change.

“We have a track record of doing so,” he reminded as he referred to the PPP in Government.

Jagdeo said it was less than two months ago that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton told reporters that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) would be contesting the June 12, LGE in all 80 Local Democratic Organs and in all 610 constituencies, but it was later revealed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that the party would not be contesting in 25 of the LDOs and in some 340 constituencies.

“Can we trust them?” Jagdeo questioned.

Nevertheless, he committed the PPP/C to all of the promises made by the candidates contesting in all five constituencies in the town at the June 12 LGE.

Earlier, several constituency candidates addressed the gathering and pointed out many of the challenges residents of the town have been facing under the Peoples National Congress -led A Partnership for National Unity-run Town Council.

Among those also addressing the hundreds who turned up at the meeting on Friday was Sean Smith, a sitting Regional Democratic Councillor for the Alliance For Change (AFC), who has thrown his support behind the PPP/C.