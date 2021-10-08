Postal services to expand as nation sees fundamental changes – Minister McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP said Guyana’s postal services will advance significantly, as government moves to transform the country.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) to commemorate World Post Day 2021 on Friday, Minister McCoy said the 2021 theme; “Innovate to recover,” neatly corresponds with the government’s massive transformational agenda.

The minister said it was the PPP/C Administration that started actions to diversify services offered by the GPOC, noting that these efforts will continue.

“This transformation and operation speak to the fact that the innovation moves far beyond technology and touches novel ways of thinking and creating solutions for problems at hand.

“Yours is a task that is at the heart of a functional democracy, the development of our economy and our society and yours indeed remain a noble task, and I am not saying this lightly, I am absolutely serious about this,” the Minister said.

Accordingly, Minister McCoy asserted that postal service is more than just mail, and has over the years become one of the most essential means of satisfying the needs of people and businesses globally.

“This government, the government of Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is proud of the continued effort of the Guyana Post Office to deliver quality service, and will continue to offer our unwavering support as this institution moves to innovate to recover.”

Postmaster General Acting, Ms. Anastasia Jessemy – Lynch said despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the entity continues to serve the public, while ensuring its employees are protected against the virus.

“Our operations are really run by us the people; we are a labour-intensive organisation and so today, I just want to stand here and say thank you,” she noted.

Following the ceremony, staff received awards as part of the celebrations.

Minister McCoy also toured the facility and extended World Post Day wishes.