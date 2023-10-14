Porter dies after garbage truck runs overboard into nearby drain

The truck overboard in the slush-filled drain along the Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast

An early morning accident has resulted in the death of a porter after the garbage truck, owned by Pooran’s Brother, in which he was travelling lost control and veered into a nearby slush-filled drain in the vicinity of Cullen Public Road on the Essequibo Coast.

The incident occurred at 05:30h today. The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

According to information reaching this publication, the truck was proceeding North on the western side of the public road when the driver lost control of the truck causing it to end up in a nearby drain.

Additional information revealed that other porters that were on the truck managed to escape, but the now-dead man was pinned down by the slush mud thus resulting in a fatal outcome.

The other Porters who managed to escape are currently at the Anna Regina Police Station assisting with the investigation.