Popcaan Unveils ‘Great Is He’ Tracklist and Release Album Title Song

Popcaan unveils the tracklist for his new album Great Is He and drops off the title song.

Popcaan has been teasing snippets leading up to the release of the 17-track album set for release later this month. On Friday, the artist released the entire project revealing 20 tracks on Apple Music. So far, four songs on the list have been released, which include “Skeleton Cartier,” his collab with Toni-Ann Singh titled “Next To Me,” another collab with Drake titled “We Caa Done,” and the album’s title track, “Great Is He.”

The new list shows collaborations with fellow dancehall deejay Chronic Law on “St. Thomas Native” and Afrobeats Giant Burna Boy on “Aboboyaa.”

A video for the album’s title track was also released on his Instagram account, showing Popcaan at a river in St. Thomas, his native parish. The artist is seen surrounded by a large group of people standing on rocks in a riverbed as he sings.

Earlier this week, Popcaan was spotted in his adopted home Ghana where he was filming a music video in the capital Accra. The video is for a single off the upcoming album.

The upcoming album is Popcaan’s first full-body project since he released his EP Fixtape featuring Drake in 2020. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and peaked at No. 94 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the time, Drake had been adamant that the artist deserved a Grammy nomination for the project and had called out the Grammys for the snub.

Despite everything, Popcaan has been in a grateful mood as he reflected on his journey earlier this week. “Dear God, Thank you for life. Smiling through it all no matter what,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, the album is available for pre-order and is found on several DSPs, including Apple, Spotify, and others. The project release date is set for January 27.

Great Is He tracklist

1. “Defeat The Struggle”2. “Freshness”3. “Skeleton Cartier”4. “Next To Me” – feat. Toni-Ann Singh5. “Teach Me”,6. “Aboboyaa” – feat. Burna Boy7. “11th Commandment”8. “We Caa Done” – feat. Drake9. “Cry Fi Yuh Body”10. “Set It”11. “New Benz”12. “St. Thomas Native” – feat. Chronic Law13. “Wish No Bad”14. “Appreciation”15. “Past Life”16. “Memories”17. “Great Is He”