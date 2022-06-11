Popcaan & Former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Spark Dating Rumors On IG

Dancehall superstar Popcaan and the Former Jamaica Miss World and Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh have sparked dating rumors.

Popcaan first shared a video of the two in a private jet flying to Grenada on Thursday night. Accompanying the Unruly Boss and the beauty queen were members of the deejay’s entourage including record producer and artist manager Shane Brown.

Popcaan also shared a photo dump on Instagram showing himself and the beauty queen and others.

“Stay right next to me! #GIHE,” he captioned the photos, which showed him and Singh walking together, sharing a hug, and even chatting in an impersonal way.

The singer is said to be heading to Grenada along with fellow artist Jahmiel as headlining acts for the Grenada New National Party (NNP) Youth Rally on June 10, 2022.

However, the photos have sparked rumors among fans that the two might be romantically involved.

Toni-Ann Singh and Popcaan are both from St. Thomas parish on the island. The pair seen smiling was also involved in an intense game of Ludo and were also photographed relaxing on an outdoor settee.

Toni-Ann Singh & Popcaan

Popcaan joked about the pair being in the same place. “How St. Thomas people reach ova Grenada? Chubble enuh!” declared the “Dun Rich” deejay.

Meanwhile, fans were not feeling the duo, with some giving a warning to Toni-Ann to beware of the sweet boy Popcaan.

“Girl if him really want you let him put a ring on don’t end up like the rest of beauties that turn baby mamas and no ring just saying if that’s the case. Most of these entertainers all dem good for is breed the woman dem and no ring,” one person commented.

“Well she must a do summen good cause I never see poppy wid nuh other woman in public so relaxed and look he got her matching glasses,” another person added.

Meanwhile, some fans felt that the artist and beauty Queen could be teaming up for a music video.

“Hmm what could they be possibly be working on together?” Another person said.

Popcaan previously dated Kavell Keir and another mystery female in Jamaica. The dancehall hitmaker also has a daughter name Rihanna from a previous relationship. The St. Thomas native has always kept his love life private except for instances of rumors with various females over the years.

Toni-Ann Singh is a 26-year-old beauty queen from Morant Bay, St. Thomas. She won Miss Jamaica World and subsequently won the prestigious Miss World pageant in 2019. She later created history when she became the longest reigning Miss World in history. Singh is only the fourth Jamaica ever to win Miss World behind Carole Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976, and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

Popcaan homage Toni-Ann Singh after winning Miss World 2019 while thanking her for shining more light on St. Thomas.

“There’s a total different light shining on st Thomas parish right now, and it makes me very happy to see someone else from the parish flourishing and making us all proud. Go Toni Ann you have me and my whole team support #MissWorld2019,” the dancehall star wrote.