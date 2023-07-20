Popcaan Celebrates 35th Birthday With Fivio Foreign In Kingston

Dancehall artiste Popcaan celebrated his birthday with several pre-birthday flexes over the weekend and into the new week. He has linked up with New York rapper Fivio Foreign for new music.

The St. Thomas artist shared a video of Fivio Foreign linking with him and his fans at his native home. The artist is seen removing his 876 GUD chain and lending it to Fivio, who takes pictures with it. The duo are seen in several parts of Jamaica where they are seen on camera as if shooting a music video.

In one video, the artists were in front of the AC Marriot Hotel in Kingston and were later seen taking shots at the hotel. The group is later seen at a strip club in Kingston where the artist breaks his birthday at midnight with bottle girls popping out with bottles and a sign that reads, “Happy Birthday Popcaan,” while another sign reads, “Taboo welcomes Fivio Foreign.”

“Viral spiral miral,” Popcaan captures the video of him and Fivio out and about for the music video and later his birthday. Fivio is also seen “daggering” a woman who appears to have on no underwear.

In the meantime, Fivio Foreign teased a snippet of his and Popcaan’s song with a verse from Popcaan revealing that it is a girl tune where he sings about the girls taking tequila shots and dancing.

Meanwhile, Fivio also gave a rare snippet into Popcaan’s private life as fans caught a glimpse of the “St. Thomas Native” artist’s rumored longtime girlfriend, Shai Dwyer, also known as Shai Tendii.

Shai is an Instagram Influencer and also an attorney-at-law. She and Popcaan are said to be dating for several years now, on and off. The artiste has also been linked to Miss World beauty queen Toni-Ann Singh who was conspicuously absent from the birthday events.

Starr Dawkins was also spotted partying with the crew and is rumored to be a feature on Popcaan and Fivio’s upcoming music.