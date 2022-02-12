Pooran, Holder and Hetmyer among big buys at IPL auction

Nicholas Pooran became the highest bid for a West Indies player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction history when he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10.75 crore (US$ 1.43 million). Jason Holder was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.75 crore (US $1.16 million). Guyanese Shimron Hetmyer, who was the first buy West Indian buy in the IPL auction was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for (US$1.13 million). Dwayne Bravo, the other West Indian returned to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.40 crore. Hetmyer posted on his social media, moments after the auction news. “I can’t even express how elated I am to be part of the Rajasthan Royals. I am extremely grateful to be guven this opportunity to be with the best, noth team and fans… really looking forward to a splendid season with you guys,” Hetmyer said on his official Instagram. During the IPL auctions, Hetmyer’s old team, Delhi Capitals and the Royals were engaged in a bidding war, but Royals prevailed and got the prize scalp of Hetmyer.

(1 Rupee = 0.013 USD | 1 Crore = 100 lakh | 1 lakh = 1330 US | 1 US = 209 GY. 850 Lakh Rupee/INR 8.5 CR = 1,130,500 US)